Sebi Proposes New Norms To Strengthen Governance At MIIs

Wed, 25 June 2025
10:49
image
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Tuesday proposed an overhaul of the governing board of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) -- such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories. The market regulator has proposed the appointment of two executive directors (EDs) on the governing board for critical operations, regulatory compliance, and investor grievances.

It is also considering clear definitions on the roles and responsibilities of the MD, the proposed EDs, and other key managerial personnel (KMPs) like the chief technology officer (CTO). Currently, the governing board of an MII includes the managing director (MD), non-independent directors, and public interest directors (PIDs). The market regulator noted there was a significant gap in compensation and stature between the MD and other key officials, with the MD having much higher authority across MII verticals. 

The overhaul comes at a time when Sebi has been emphasising prioritisation of public interest over commercial interests and the role of MIIs as first-line regulators. 

"To ensure adequate resource allocation to Verticals 1 and 2, and to ensure that these critical functions are not constrained by commercial considerations, capable and empowered KMPs of stature are needed to head these verticals," said Sebi in a consultation paper floated on Tuesday. Sebi added that having these senior officials on the board will ensure timely communication of concerns to the regulator for corrective actions.  While the MD will continue to oversee the overall functioning, the appointed EDs must be of comparable stature to the MD. 

-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

