Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 86.08 against US dollar

Wed, 25 June 2025
20:55
The rupee gave up its gains and settled for the day lower by 3 paise at 86.08 against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by the recovery in the US Dollar index and selling pressure from foreign funds. 

Forex traders said the ceasefire between Israel and Iran has led to a rise in risk appetite. 

Moreover, a strong show in the domestic equity market prevented steep losses in the local unit, they said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.00 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 85.79-86.14 before settling at 86.08, down 3 paise from its previous close. 

The Indian rupee closed almost flat amid quiet regional price action. 

"Traders are now focused on upcoming trade-related updates for short-term direction. Near-term, USD/INR has support at 85.10 and resistance at 85.90," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. 

The local unit had logged its steepest single-day gain in nearly five years on Tuesday to end 73 paise higher at 86.05 against the greenback. -- PTI

