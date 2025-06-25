HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Put behind bars, but we still fought: Nitish on Emergency

Wed, 25 June 2025
14:41
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday claimed that the Emergency "symbolised the dictatorial streak" of the government headed by Indira Gandhi and its imposition marked a "black day in history". 

The JD(U) supremo, who had cut his teeth as a young student leader during the Emergency, came out with the statement on social media. "June 25, 1975 is a date we all remember for the imposition of the Emergency. It is called a black day in the history of Independent India," Kumar said in a post on X. He also recalled the "throttling of the freedom of expression" during the Emergency, which he described as "symbolic of the dictatorial streak in the government of the day". 

The 75-year-old leader, who, incidentally, has had a couple of short-lived alliances with the Congress, also recalled his own "active participation" in the movement launched by his mentor Jayaprakash Narayan. 

"Many of us were put behind bars for opposing the dictatorship that prevailed during the Emergency. But we continued our fight, backed by the courage and resolve that was demonstrated by our countrymen," Kumar added. Notably, in the general elections of 1977 which saw the formidable Congress being defeated by the newly formed Janata Party, Kumar had made his electoral debut from Harnaut assembly seat, though victory eluded him unlike his luckier companions such as Lalu Prasad and Ram Vilas Paswan, who went on to make history from Chhapra and Hajipur Lok Sabha seats respectively. -- PTI

