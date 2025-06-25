Prime Video announces second season of reality series 'The Traitors'

20:32





"The Traitors, adapted from IDTV's BAFTA and Emmy award-winning global format, premiered on the streamer's platform on June 12. It is a collaboration with All3Media International and produced by BBC Studios India Productions. The show features 20 celebrities from various spheres, who come together in this ultimate test of trust and betrayal, as they compete to win a significant cash prize and the coveted title. Since its premiere, the first season of The Traitors has captivated audiences across the country with its high-stakes gameplay, unpredictable twists, and edge-of-the-seat cliffhangers," Prime Video said in a statement.





"The show has sparked a wave of fan reactions and theories across social media, quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon. Strengthening Prime Video's unscripted slate, The Traitors has been watched by viewers across 88% of India's pin codes," it added.





Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals, Prime Video, India, said it has been incredibly rewarding to see The Traitors strike a chord with audiences across India.





"With its distinctive mix of tension, strategy and emotional honesty, brought to life by our versatile host, Karan Johar and a stellar line up of players who have brought their A-game to the show, the series has emerged as a true breakout."





"As we continue to shape a bold and diverse unscripted slate at Prime Video, 'The Traitors' stands out as a marquee title that pushes the boundaries of the reality genre. Buoyed by the overwhelming response, we're thrilled to begin work on Season Two and take the experience to the next level," he added. -- PTI

Streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday renewed its original unscripted show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, for a second season.