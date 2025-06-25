Power tariffs in Maha to be reduced by 26% in 5 years: Fadnavis

22:59

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis





"For the first time in the history of the state, electricity rates will be reduced by 10 percent in the first year and 26 percent in five years in phases. We are grateful to the Maharashtra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) for giving this verdict on the petition of Mahavitaran," Fadnavis, who holds the energy portfolio, posted on X.





Earlier, petitions for a 10 percent increase in electricity tariffs were submitted to MERC.





But, for the first time in the history of the state, Mahavitaran filed a petition to reduce electricity tariffs which was accepted by the MERC, he added.





The order will cover all three categories of domestic, industrial, and commercial consumers.





He said for 70 percent of consumers using less than 100 units of electricity, the maximum rate reduction of 10 percent will be achieved. -- PTI

