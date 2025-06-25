HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Power tariffs in Maha to be reduced by 26% in 5 years: Fadnavis

Wed, 25 June 2025
Share:
22:59
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Power tariffs in Maharashtra will be slashed by 26 percent in five years, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday, starting with 10 percent in the initial year, which is the first in the history of the state. 

"For the first time in the history of the state, electricity rates will be reduced by 10 percent in the first year and 26 percent in five years in phases. We are grateful to the Maharashtra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) for giving this verdict on the petition of Mahavitaran," Fadnavis, who holds the energy portfolio, posted on X. 

Earlier, petitions for a 10 percent increase in electricity tariffs were submitted to MERC. 

But, for the first time in the history of the state, Mahavitaran filed a petition to reduce electricity tariffs which was accepted by the MERC, he added. 

The order will cover all three categories of domestic, industrial, and commercial consumers. 

He said for 70 percent of consumers using less than 100 units of electricity, the maximum rate reduction of 10 percent will be achieved. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Power tariffs in Maha to be cut by 26% in 5 yrs: Fadnavis
LIVE! Power tariffs in Maha to be cut by 26% in 5 yrs: Fadnavis

Centre to honour sacrifices of Emergency victims
Centre to honour sacrifices of Emergency victims

At its meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to those whose constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights were taken away and who were then subjected...

Pak officer, who captured IAF pilot Abhinandan, killed
Pak officer, who captured IAF pilot Abhinandan, killed

Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, 37, was killed on Tuesday in a clash with the Taliban militants in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan near the Afghan border, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the...

SEE: Shubhanshu Shukla's 1st message from space
SEE: Shubhanshu Shukla's 1st message from space

As the first stage was crossed, Shukla sent a first message from space, saying he, along with the crew, was orbiting Earth at a speed of 7.5 km per second.

Swamiji, Sikh... Modi's disguise during Emergency years
Swamiji, Sikh... Modi's disguise during Emergency years

BlueKraft has published The Emergency Diaries -- Years that Forged a Leader to chronicle Modi's role in the underground campaign during that period, after speaking to a number of people associated with him at that time.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD