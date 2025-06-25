HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak officer, who captured IAF pilot Abhinandan, killed

Wed, 25 June 2025
20:01
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman (right)/File image
An officer of the Pakistan Army's Special Services Group, who had claimed to have captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman after his jet was shot down in a dogfight in 2019, was killed in a clash with the Taliban militants, according to the army. 

Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, 37, was killed on Tuesday in a clash with the Taliban militants in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan near the Afghan border, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army. 

Lance Naik Jibran Ullah, 27, was also killed in the same battle, it said. 

The army troops killed 11 terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and wounded seven others in the same operation, the statement said. 

Moiz's funeral prayer was offered at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi, and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir attended it. 

Major Syed Moiz Abbas fought bravely in the face of resistance and ultimately laid down his life in the line of duty, upholding the highest traditions of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism, the ISPR statement quoted Munir as saying. 

His body was flown to his native home town of Chakwal in Punjab where he was laid to rest with full military honours. 

He was commissioned into the Pakistani Army in 2011. 

However, he later became part of the Special Services Group (SSG) and was currently serving in the volatile Waziristan region. 

After his death, it turned out that he was the same officer who had captured Abhinandan and saved him from mob violence, local media reported. 

An old clip of his interview with Geo TV on social media shows Moiz, who was captain then, giving details of capturing Abhinandan. -- PTI

