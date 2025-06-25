HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Mira Nair's son wins NY mayoral primary elections

Wed, 25 June 2025
10:51
image
Indian-origin lawmaker Zohran Kwame Mamdani stunned in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor, upsetting former governor Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens and the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, declared victory in the Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday night.

"In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it's done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honoured to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City," Mamdani said in a post on X. 

US Senator Bernie Sanders congratulated Mamdani and his thousands of grassroots supporters for their "extraordinary campaign". "You took on the political, economic and media Establishment - and you beat them. Now it's on to victory in the general election. My friends, we have done it. I will be your Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City. We have won from Harlem to Bay Ridge, a report in the New York Times quoted Mamdani as saying at a victory party in Queens. 

As Cuomo conceded the race, he said: "Tonight was not our night. Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won."

Mamdani, a democratic socialist running for Mayor, was born in Uganda and raised in New York City. His website says he fought for the working class in and outside the legislature and his efforts include hunger striking alongside taxi drivers to achieve more than USD 450 million in transformative debt relief, winning over USD 100 million in the state budget for increased subway service and a successful fare-free bus pilot, and organising New Yorkers to defeat a proposed dirty power plant.

