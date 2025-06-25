Kaliganj blast: Forensic team collects evidence, victims mother declines money

21:39





Sabina Yasmin, the mother of the 13-year-old victim, refused to accept the money offered by the ruling Trinamool Congress MLA and set a 24-hour deadline for the police to nab those culprits who are yet to be arrested.





The police said a team of forensic experts went to Malandi village and collected some "white substance", "hair clips with blood stains", and some other articles from the spot where Tamanna Khatun was killed.





"These articles will be sent for chemical examinations. We will not be able to say anything before the results are out," one of the members of the forensic team said.





Meanwhile, Yasmin denied money offered to her by Trinamool Congress' Debra MLA Humayun Kabir, who went to Kaliganj on Wednesday afternoon.





She later alleged that the MLA tried to give money to her in a closed envelope in an attempt to gag her.





"I do not want any money. I want the culprits to be arrested. He (Kabir) came here to give me money in an envelope. He also gave me a phone number to me. I know that he was trying to seal my lips. I asked him where are the culprits who threw the bomb. If the MLA was a woman, I would have torn her hair," the mother said.





Five people have been arrested so far in connection with the crime committed allegedly by TMC-sheltered miscreants who hurled socket bombs targeting houses of CPI-M supporters during their celebration rally of the by-polls which the Trinamool Congress won comprehensively.





Yasmin also set a 24-hour deadline for the police to nab the other culprits before moving to court to seek justice or demand a CBI probe into the killing of her daughter. -- PTI

