Iran thanks India for its solidarity during Israel attack

Wed, 25 June 2025
The Fordow underground nuclear facility in Iran after the US attack
Meanwhile, a statement from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi:

"On the occasion of the Iranian nation's victory in the face of military aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi extends its heartfelt gratitude to all noble and freedom-loving people of India -- including the esteemed citizens, political parties, honorable members of Parliament, non-governmental organizations, religious and spiritual leaders, university professors, members of the media, social activists, and all individuals and institutions who, in recent days and in various forms, stood firmly and vocally with the great nation of Iran. 

"The messages of solidarity, moral support, public statements, and active participation in peace-oriented gatherings and initiatives, during a time when the Iranian people were under brutal military assault by the occupying Zionist regime, have been a source of deep encouragement. 

"These gestures clearly reflect the awakened conscience of nations and their commitment to justice and the principles of international law. The steadfastness of the Iranian people in the face of this blatant aggression was not merely a defense of their homeland and national dignity, but a symbol of resistance against the grave violations of the United Nations Charter, humanitarian principles, and the foundational norms of international law. The solidarity of world nations with the people of Iran is not simply a political stance -- it is an affirmation of the universal values of justice, legality, and global peace. 

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently emphasized the need to uphold the principles of international law and to resist expansionist and aggressive policies. We firmly believe that the unity and solidarity of nations serve as a powerful bulwark against war, violence, and injustice.

"Once again, we express our sincere appreciation for the genuine and invaluable support shown by the people and institutions of the great nation of India. Undoubtedly, this solidarity -- rooted in the longstanding cultural, civilizational, and human ties between our two nations -- will further strengthen the cause of peace, stability, and global justice. Jai Iran -- Jai Hind Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran 
--New Delhi, 25 June 2025."

