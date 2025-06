12:13

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, in a post on X, ahead of the just-successful takeoff, said India's flag will fly in space again. In a post on X, Shukla stated, "INDIA IS RETURNING TO SPACE, JAI HIND" He also mentioned that the Axiom-4 crew is ready for launch as Dragon's hatch is closed, all communication and suit checks are complete, the seats are rotated, and the Ax-4 crew is ready for launch!"