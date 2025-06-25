HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

In A First, CCI Probes Qcom Firms

Wed, 25 June 2025
Share:
10:46
image
In a first, the Competition Commission of India is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations made by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) against three quick-commerce companies for allegedly indulging in anti-competitive practices, according to people in the know.

"The formal investigation by the director general investigations would be ordered based on the findings of the preliminary inquiry,' a person close to the development said. This would be the first time that the competition regulator is looking into the conduct of quick commerce companies. The Federation had complained against Bundl Technologies, Blink Commerce, and Zepto Marketplace for indulging in practices of deep discounts, exclusive supply, and distribution agreements.

AICPDF President Dhairyashil Patil filed the petition with the CCI, alleging that there were 10 million mom-and-pop stores across the country and quick commerce was affecting their livelihood as well as operations of super stockists and stockists.

Sources said that the antitrust watchdog had asked the complainant for evidence of any discriminatory pricing being charged by any of the players from any consumer based on consumer location, device type or purchasing behaviour, and also evidence of any product being sold below cost price. 

The CCI had asked the distributor's body for details on relevant market share of each of the quick commerce players in the FMCG industry. It had also sought clarity on whether the FMCG companies have any exclusive agreement for distribution.

Last year, AICPDF wrote to the ministry of finance over fund utilisation and fund accumulation by quick commerce companies and deep discounting of goods on their platforms.

In October last year, it had first written a letter to CCI over various issues the traditional supply chain is starting to face due to the rapid growth of quick commerce, which include the appointment of these platforms as direct distributors of FMCG items by several companies.

-- Ruchika Chitravanshi, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Undeclared Emergency@11: 5-fold assault now, says Cong
LIVE! Undeclared Emergency@11: 5-fold assault now, says Cong

'Iranians Love India'
'Iranians Love India'

'Iranians admire Indian cinema and often mention Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan when you meet them.'

'Weather is 90%...': Shuks set for ISS launch today
'Weather is 90%...': Shuks set for ISS launch today

NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are now targeting 12.01 PM (IST), Wednesday, June 25, for launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom Mission 4, NASA said.

How Subramanian Swamy Escaped Arrest During Emergency
How Subramanian Swamy Escaped Arrest During Emergency

'Is it right and proper for the US authorities to allow people like Subrahmanya Swamy [sic] go round the country preaching murder, violence, overthrow of the duly elected Government of India?'A fascinating excerpt from Sugata...

Mira Nair's son Zohran wins Democratic primary for NYC mayor
Mira Nair's son Zohran wins Democratic primary for NYC mayor

Indian-origin lawmaker Zohran Kwame Mamdani stunned in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor, upsetting former governor Andrew Cuomo.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD