HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fatehabad town in Agra to be renamed as Sindoorpuram, Badshahi Bagh as Brahmapuram

Wed, 25 June 2025
Share:
08:58
image
The Agra zila panchayat has decided to change the names of Fatehabad town and the Badshahi Bagh area of the town to Sindoorpuram and Brahmapuram respectively.
 
A proposal in this regard was put forth by zila panchayat chairperson Dr Manju Bhadoria and passed unanimously during a board meeting on Monday. It will now be sent to the state government for approval.

Bhadoria said the proposal advocated the name changes as they symbolised slavery.

The town used to be called Samugarh in the past and was later changed to Fatehabad, the proposal said, suggesting that it be renamed as Sindoorpuram. 

It also suggested that Badshahi Bagh area in Fatehabad could be renamed as Brahmapuram after the Brahmos missile and Lord Brahma. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No Indian will ever forget...: Modi on Emergency
LIVE! No Indian will ever forget...: Modi on Emergency

How Indira govt tried to control media during Emergency
How Indira govt tried to control media during Emergency

'Skirmishes with officials in the Press Information Bureau were an everyday affair as the newspapers sought clearances from the media censors for publishing the next day's editions'

'Don't drop those bombs': Trump uses F-word to slam Israel
'Don't drop those bombs': Trump uses F-word to slam Israel

United States President Donald Trump has expressed strong disapproval of Israel and Iran 'violating the ceasefire' he announced earlier in the day and said the two countries have been fighting 'so long and so hard that they don't know...

Not sign of...: Tharoor explains article praising Modi
Not sign of...: Tharoor explains article praising Modi

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said his article on Operation Sindoor's global outreach was not a sign of his 'leaping to join' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party but a statement of national unity, interest and...

SC rejects Operation Sindoor excuse in dowry death case
SC rejects Operation Sindoor excuse in dowry death case

Participating in Operation Sindoor doesn't give you immunity from committing atrocity at home, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said while refusing to exempt a convict from surrendering in a dowry death case of his wife.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD