Eagerly looking forward to his return: Shubhanshu's mom

The Axiom-4 crew greet family before the mission





As the rocket pierced through Florida skies, Group Captain Shukla became only the second Indian history to travel to space after Rakesh Shukla in 1984 and the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station.





"It's a great moment not just for us but for our country. What can we say at this moment, I am struggling for words now. My blessings are always there with my son," his father Shambhu Shukla told PTI. "I have nothing more to say at this moment. I am delighted," Shubhanshu's mother Asha Shukla said.





"I know he will be successful. Though I am eagerly looking forward for him to return after a successful mission, I also know that even after returning back on earth, it will take a while before he actually gets to back amongst us," she told PTI.





The proud parents were there with many others at CMS Kanpur Road's World Unity Convention Centre (WUCC) auditorium to witness the launch live. Among those gathered were his his sisters, senior defence personnel, CMS faculty, the city's who's who and wide-eyed students.





There was thunderous applause, cheers and impromptu bhangra as the rocket lifted off. Posters of Shubhanshu congratulating him on his historic space voyage have come up all over the state capital. And his alma mater CMS hosted Vyomotsav, an immersive watch-party that transformed the campus into a vibrant "mini space centre", paying tribute to its illustrious alumnus.





The celebrations are set to continue through the day. CMS also arranged a live AXIOM mission broadcast, a replica of the ISS Cupola module, a "Defy Gravity" photo booth, telescope viewings, and a simulated Mission Control Centre.





Born in Lucknow in 1985 and educated from Montessori through Class 12 at CMS Aliganj, Shukla went on to graduate from the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2006.





With over 2,000 hours of flight experience on elite combat aircraft, he was selected in 2019 for India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme and later chosen as the pilot for Ax-4. Sharing the capsule with NASA senior Dr. Peggy Whitson (mission commander) and astronauts from Hungary and Poland, the 39-year-old's 14-day mission as part of a commercial mission by Axiom Space will contribute to microgravity research in areas including human physiology, nutrition, and seed germination in space. -- PTI

