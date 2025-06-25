HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Centre to honour sacrifices of Emergency victims

Wed, 25 June 2025
18:44
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday resolved to commemorate and honour the sacrifices of countless individuals who resisted the Emergency and observed a brief silence as a mark of tribute to them. 

At its meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to those whose constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights were taken away and who were then subjected to unimaginable horrors. 

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resolved to commemorate and honour the sacrifices of countless individuals who valiantly resisted the Emergency and its attempt at subversion of the spirit of Indian Constitution, a subversion which began in 1974 with a heavy-handed attempt at crushing the Navnirman Andolan and Sampoorna Kranti Abhiyan," said the resolution passed at the Cabinet. 

"The Union Cabinet paid tributes to their exemplary courage and valiant resistance to the Emergency's excesses," Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the Cabinet briefing.

Swamiji, Sikh... Modi's disguise during Emergency years
Swamiji, Sikh... Modi's disguise during Emergency years

BlueKraft has published The Emergency Diaries -- Years that Forged a Leader to chronicle Modi's role in the underground campaign during that period, after speaking to a number of people associated with him at that time.

'Iranians Love India'
'Iranians Love India'

'Iranians admire Indian cinema and often mention Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan when you meet them.'

SEE: Shubhanshu Shukla's 1st message from space
SEE: Shubhanshu Shukla's 1st message from space

As the first stage was crossed, Shukla sent a first message from space, saying he, along with the crew, was orbiting Earth at a speed of 7.5 km per second.

How Subramanian Swamy Escaped Arrest During Emergency
How Subramanian Swamy Escaped Arrest During Emergency

'Is it right and proper for the US authorities to allow people like Subrahmanya Swamy [sic] go round the country preaching murder, violence, overthrow of the duly elected Government of India?'A fascinating excerpt from Sugata...

