Centre to honour sacrifices of Emergency victims

18:44

At its meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to those whose constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights were taken away and who were then subjected to unimaginable horrors.





"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resolved to commemorate and honour the sacrifices of countless individuals who valiantly resisted the Emergency and its attempt at subversion of the spirit of Indian Constitution, a subversion which began in 1974 with a heavy-handed attempt at crushing the Navnirman Andolan and Sampoorna Kranti Abhiyan," said the resolution passed at the Cabinet.





"The Union Cabinet paid tributes to their exemplary courage and valiant resistance to the Emergency's excesses," Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the Cabinet briefing.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday resolved to commemorate and honour the sacrifices of countless individuals who resisted the Emergency and observed a brief silence as a mark of tribute to them.