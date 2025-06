12:05





India's Shubhanshu Shukla is part of the four-member crew travelling to the International Space Station on an American commercial mission.

Axiom Mission 4, or Ax-4, successfully launches from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 2:31 am with a brand-new SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule riding atop a Falcon 9 rocket. The mission lifted off from Launch Complex 39A.