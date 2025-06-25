Anti-Emergency movement was learning experience for me: PM

10:39





'The Emergency Diaries - Years that Forged a Leader', which highlights Modi's fight for the "the ideals of democracy", is published by BlueKraft.





It will be released by Home Minister Amit Shah this evening.





Modi said the book chronicles his journey during the Emergency years. "It brought back many memories from that time," he said. He said on X, "I call upon all those who remember those dark days of the Emergency or those whose families suffered during that time to share their experiences on social media. It will create awareness among the youth of the shameful time from 1975 to 1977."





The prime minister recalled that he was a young RSS pracharak during the period. He said, "The anti-Emergency movement was a learning experience for me. It reaffirmed the vitality of preserving our democratic framework. At the same time, I got to learn so much from people across the political spectrum." He added, "I am glad that BlueKraft Digital Foundation has compiled some of those experiences in the form of a book, whose foreword has been penned by Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji, himself a stalwart of the anti-Emergency movement." The publisher in a post said the book delves into the compelling role Modi played in the fight against the Emergency. -- PTI

