4 Maoists held in Bijapur district; 1 of them targeted cops' car last year

The quartet, carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 each, was arrested from their native village Kopanjharri under Farsegarh police station limits by a team of cops, a police statement said.





The cadres were identified as Mando Kursam (30), Kailash Kursam (30), Pandu Kursam (30) and Chhote Kursam (21), all active as jan militia members of Maoists, said the statement.





Of them, Mando Kursam was allegedly involved in triggering an improvised explosive device blast targeting the car in which two policemen were travelling in the Farsegarh area on May 15 last year, it said.





Station house officer of Farsegarh police station Akash Masih and constable Sanjay, who were in the car, had escaped unhurt, but the blast caused damage to the bonnet of the vehicle.





The other cadres were involved in torching an earth mover machine, truck and tractor on December 15, 2020 in the area, it said.





Jan militia members are lower-rung cadres mainly tasked with spreading Maoist propaganda, putting up banners and posters, supplying commodities of daily use and ration to their senior colleagues. -- PTI

