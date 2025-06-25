HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

4 Maoists held in Bijapur district; 1 of them targeted cops' car last year

Wed, 25 June 2025
Share:
19:26
image
Four Maoists, one of them allegedly involved in triggering an IED blast targeting the car of a police official last year, were arrested from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, the police said on Wednesday. 

The quartet, carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 each, was arrested from their native village Kopanjharri under Farsegarh police station limits by a team of cops, a police statement said. 

The cadres were identified as Mando Kursam (30), Kailash Kursam (30), Pandu Kursam (30) and Chhote Kursam (21), all active as jan militia members of Maoists, said the statement. 

Of them, Mando Kursam was allegedly involved in triggering an improvised explosive device blast targeting the car in which two policemen were travelling in the Farsegarh area on May 15 last year, it said. 

Station house officer of Farsegarh police station Akash Masih and constable Sanjay, who were in the car, had escaped unhurt, but the blast caused damage to the bonnet of the vehicle. 

The other cadres were involved in torching an earth mover machine, truck and tractor on December 15, 2020 in the area, it said. 

Jan militia members are lower-rung cadres mainly tasked with spreading Maoist propaganda, putting up banners and posters, supplying commodities of daily use and ration to their senior colleagues. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Centre to honour sacrifices of Emergency victims
LIVE! Centre to honour sacrifices of Emergency victims

Swamiji, Sikh... Modi's disguise during Emergency years
Swamiji, Sikh... Modi's disguise during Emergency years

BlueKraft has published The Emergency Diaries -- Years that Forged a Leader to chronicle Modi's role in the underground campaign during that period, after speaking to a number of people associated with him at that time.

'Iranians Love India'
'Iranians Love India'

'Iranians admire Indian cinema and often mention Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan when you meet them.'

SEE: Shubhanshu Shukla's 1st message from space
SEE: Shubhanshu Shukla's 1st message from space

As the first stage was crossed, Shukla sent a first message from space, saying he, along with the crew, was orbiting Earth at a speed of 7.5 km per second.

How Subramanian Swamy Escaped Arrest During Emergency
How Subramanian Swamy Escaped Arrest During Emergency

'Is it right and proper for the US authorities to allow people like Subrahmanya Swamy [sic] go round the country preaching murder, violence, overthrow of the duly elected Government of India?'A fascinating excerpt from Sugata...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD