3 including father-son duo nabbed from Guj for Rs 13 cr jewellery theft

Nathabhai Hardasbhai Kuchdiya (50), his son Jignesh Kuchdiya (19) and Yash Jivabhai Odedara (21) were arrested on Tuesday.





Jignesh Kuchdiya worked for the Gujarat-based JP Export Gold and Diamond Jewellery, the police official said.





He, along with Ajay Sureshbhai Ghagda, another company employee, landed in Mumbai three days ago after visiting Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for selling gold, and stayed at the company's flat in Borivali area of the city, the official said.





Ghagda handed over a bag of jewellery to Jignesh, who allegedly fled with it.





When Ghagda realised that he had disappeared from the flat, he immediately filed a complaint with the local MHB police station.





A special team set up under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police Anand Bhoite found that Jignesh was fleeing to Gujarat in a car.





The police team caught up with him and the other two in Junagadh. Jewellery worth Rs 11 crore was recovered from their possession.





Further probe is underway, the official said. -- PTI

