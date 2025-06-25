HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
2 dead, 20 feared swept away in Himachal flash floods

Wed, 25 June 2025
21:48
File image
File image
Two persons died while about 20 were feared swept away as cloudburst, flash floods and heavy rain wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Two bodies were recovered from the Manuni Khad in Kangra district while around 15-20 workers stationed at a labour colony near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site were feared swept away following a surge in water level in the Khaniyara Manuni Khad.

According to officials, the project work had been suspended due to rain, and the workers were resting in the temporary shelters near the site when floodwaters from Manuni Khad and nearby drains diverted towards the labour colony, sweeping the workers away.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration, gram panchayat, and the revenue department have reached the spot to carry out search and rescue operations.

Some local workers associated with the project have been reported safe, the officials said.

In a post on social media, Dharamsala's BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma said that about 20 workers were swept away in the incident. -- PTI

