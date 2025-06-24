HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will respond with force: Israel on ceasefire violation

Tue, 24 June 2025
14:07
A child sits in a bomb shelter in Haifa. Shir Torem/Reuters
"In light of the severe violation of the ceasefire carried out by the Iranian regime, we will respond with force," the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir in a situational assessment, the IDF says in a tweet.  

Israel on Tuesday announced that it has agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire with Iran and vowed to "respond forcefully" in case there is any violation of the truce. Israel thanked President Trump and the US for "their defensive support and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat."

However, hours later, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that Iran had violated the ceasefire by launching missiles. 

