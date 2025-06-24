UP: 3 youths jump in well to retrieve phone, die

21:01

Three youths died allegedly after inhaling methane gas while trying to retrieve a mobile phone that had fallen into a well in Firozabad on Tuesday, police said.





According to police, the incident occurred around 1 pm when Dhruv (25) was sitting on the edge of the well with his cousin Ajay (28) and his friend Chandraveer.





His mobile phone fell into the well.





Dhruv jumped into the well to retrieve it. However, when he did not return for half an hour, Ajay also jumped into the well to help him. When both of them did not return, Chandraveer also went down, Additional District Magistrate Vishu Raja said.





When none of them returned, the locals informed the police.





Raja said that he had sent the circle officer and sub-divisional magistrate, Shikohabad to the spot.





Fire brigade personnel also reached there and lowered oxygen cylinders.





After four hours of the rescue operation, the three youths were taken out of the well and sent to the district hospital where all three were declared dead, Raja said.





The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, officials said.





The ADM also said that this well is located at the ancestral place of this family and all three died probably due to inhaling methane gas formed in it.





Further investigation is underway. -- PTI