HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP: 3 youths jump in well to retrieve phone, die

Tue, 24 June 2025
Share:
21:01
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Three youths died allegedly after inhaling methane gas while trying to retrieve a mobile phone that had fallen into a well in Firozabad on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 pm when Dhruv (25) was sitting on the edge of the well with his cousin Ajay (28) and his friend Chandraveer.

His mobile phone fell into the well.

Dhruv jumped into the well to retrieve it. However, when he did not return for half an hour, Ajay also jumped into the well to help him. When both of them did not return, Chandraveer also went down, Additional District Magistrate Vishu Raja said.

When none of them returned, the locals informed the police.

Raja said that he had sent the circle officer and sub-divisional magistrate, Shikohabad to the spot.

Fire brigade personnel also reached there and lowered oxygen cylinders. 

After four hours of the rescue operation, the three youths were taken out of the well and sent to the district hospital where all three were declared dead, Raja said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, officials said.

The ADM also said that this well is located at the ancestral place of this family and all three died probably due to inhaling methane gas formed in it. 

Further investigation is underway.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha Cong accuses Fadnavis of electoral fraud
LIVE! Maha Cong accuses Fadnavis of electoral fraud

'Don't drop those bombs': Trump uses F-word to slam Israel
'Don't drop those bombs': Trump uses F-word to slam Israel

United States President Donald Trump has expressed strong disapproval of Israel and Iran 'violating the ceasefire' he announced earlier in the day and said the two countries have been fighting 'so long and so hard that they don't know...

1st TEST Updates: Root, Stokes steady England
1st TEST Updates: Root, Stokes steady England

India evacuates 3,170 citizens from Iran, Israel
India evacuates 3,170 citizens from Iran, Israel

India on Tuesday evacuated over 1,100 citizens from Iran and Israel amid ongoing tensions between the two countries, taking the number of evacuees under Operation Sindhu to 3,170.

HC orders return of woman deported after Pahalgam attack
HC orders return of woman deported after Pahalgam attack

Emphasising that human rights are the most sacrosanct component of a human life, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has ordered the Union Home Ministry to facilitate the return of a woman deported to Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD