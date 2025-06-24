HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump says Israel-Iran ceasefire is in effect

Tue, 24 June 2025
10:49
US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire between Israel and Iran is now in effect. "The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it!," he wrote on his Truth Social media account.

Meanwhile, Israeli firefighters said they retrieved four bodies from a building hit by an Iranian missile in the city of Beersheba. The direct hit in the largest city in southern Israel comes just days after the city's hospital sustained significant damage in a missile strike. 

The search and rescue team said they retrieved four bodies from one building in Beersheba and were searching for more. 

