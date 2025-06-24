Tata Capital plans rights issue ahead of $2-bn IPO

10:04





Tata Sons, which holds a 93 per cent stake in Tata Capital, had subscribed to the company's last rights issue in March, contributing 1,400 crore out of the total 1,504 crore raised. The remaining stake is held by Tata Investment Corporation Ltd., the TCL Employee Welfare Trust, and other minority investors. According to rating agency ICRA, the March fund infusion helped boost Tata Capital's consolidated net worth to 32,563 crore as of March 31, 2025.





However, strong loan book growth during FY25 pushed the company's gearing up to 6.5 times, compared to 6.0 times a year earlier. Despite this, solvency levels (net stage 3 loans to net worth) remained comfortable, inching up slightly to 5.4 per cent following the merger of Tata Motors Finance Ltd (TMFL) into Tata Capital Ltd (TCL).





The board will also deliberate on a proposal to issue Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, the company said in its exchange filing. Tata Sons and Tata Capital did not respond to email queries sent on Monday.







Dev Chatterjee, Business Standard Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India is all set to clear Tata Capital's initial public offer which would be launched before the September deadline set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for upper layer NBFCs to list their shares.

Tata Capital's board is set to meet on Thursday to consider a fresh rights issue, ahead of its proposed $2-billion initial public offering (IPO) slated before September, the firm informed stock exchanges. But it did not disclose details on the size or pricing of the rights issue.