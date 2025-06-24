Rupee logs steepest single-day gain in nearly 5 years

22:22

The rupee rebounded from record low level and registered the steepest single-day gain in nearly five years to settle 73 paise higher at 86.05 against the US dollar on Tuesday after global crude oil prices tanked amid expectations of de-escalation in Middle East tensions.



A weak greenback and firm domestic equity markets further boosted the local unit, according to forex traders.



Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, plummeted 3.19 per cent to USD 69.20 per barrel in futures trade after US President Donald Trump announced that Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 86.07 and traded in a wide range of 85.91-86.27 before closing at 86.05 against the greenback, up 73 paise from its previous close.



The rupee had plunged 23 paise to close at a five-month low of 86.78 against the US dollar on Monday.



The 73 paise surge during Tuesday's session was matched with rupee's previous record of the maximum single-day gain seen on September 1, 2020. -- PTI