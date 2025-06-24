HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Reliance Infra subsidiary settles 273 crore debt obligation to Yes Bank

Tue, 24 June 2025
Share:
10:02
image
JR Toll Road Private Limited (JRTR), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra), has settled the entire outstanding debt obligation of 273 crore (including interest) owed to Yes Bank. 

"JR Toll Road Private Limited (JRTR), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (along with the Company as corporate guarantor), has entered into an addendum to the settlement agreement today with Yes Bank Limited (YBL) for the entire outstanding debt obligation of 273 crore (including interest) owed by JRTR to YBL, and has duly paid the entire settlement amount," R-Infra stated. 

The company entered into a debt settlement agreement with Yes Bank on Monday (June 23) and has duly paid the entire settlement amount, according to its stock exchange filing.  

"The above agreement has also resulted in full settlement/discharge of the Company's obligation as a guarantor for the said loan on behalf of JRTR,' the company added. Earlier, in November 2024, the company had entered into an agreement with the bank to settle the then-debt obligation of 271.18 crore (including interest). However, the agreement was terminated in April 2025 due to a delay in payment of the balance settlement amount by JRTR.

Since then, JRTR had been in discussions with Yes Bank for an extension of the settlement proposal. Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to pay the arbitration award of 1,169 crore to Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), another subsidiary of R-Infra. 

Prachi Pisal, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4 am, Tehran time: Iran's deadline for Israel to end bombing
LIVE! 4 am, Tehran time: Iran's deadline for Israel to end bombing

'Impact Of War On India Could Be Dramatic'
'Impact Of War On India Could Be Dramatic'

'With the US having entered the war, raising the risks of a wider conflict, those impacts could be even more damaging.'

'China's Dams Won't Dry Out India, But...'
'China's Dams Won't Dry Out India, But...'

'China could intentionally release excess water.''The North East is already flood-prone during the monsoon, and even a controlled release from Chinese dams (during the monsoon) could worsen flooding.'

Iran, Israel trade missiles after Trump claims ceasefire
Iran, Israel trade missiles after Trump claims ceasefire

Iran on Monday launched multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar -- the largest US military base in the region.

Headingley Test: Will weather affect result on Day 5
Headingley Test: Will weather affect result on Day 5

The temperatures in Leeds are expected to hover between 15 to 21°C which is not ideal for batting, especially under cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD