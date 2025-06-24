Reliance Infra subsidiary settles 273 crore debt obligation to Yes Bank

10:02





"JR Toll Road Private Limited (JRTR), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (along with the Company as corporate guarantor), has entered into an addendum to the settlement agreement today with Yes Bank Limited (YBL) for the entire outstanding debt obligation of 273 crore (including interest) owed by JRTR to YBL, and has duly paid the entire settlement amount," R-Infra stated.





The company entered into a debt settlement agreement with Yes Bank on Monday (June 23) and has duly paid the entire settlement amount, according to its stock exchange filing.





"The above agreement has also resulted in full settlement/discharge of the Company's obligation as a guarantor for the said loan on behalf of JRTR,' the company added. Earlier, in November 2024, the company had entered into an agreement with the bank to settle the then-debt obligation of 271.18 crore (including interest). However, the agreement was terminated in April 2025 due to a delay in payment of the balance settlement amount by JRTR.







Prachi Pisal, Business Standard Since then, JRTR had been in discussions with Yes Bank for an extension of the settlement proposal. Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to pay the arbitration award of 1,169 crore to Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), another subsidiary of R-Infra.

