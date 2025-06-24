HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ready to help resolve Israel-Iran conflict: MEA

Tue, 24 June 2025
20:18
Hours after United States President Donald Trump's claims of an Iran-Israel ceasefire, India on Tuesday said it stands ready to play its part to resolve the situation and insisted on 'dialogue and diplomacy' as the way forward.

New Delhi said it remained 'deeply concerned' about the overall situation, but welcomed reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

"We have been following developments overnight relating to the conflict between Iran and Israel, including the US action against Iran's nuclear facilities and Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"While we remain deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, we welcome reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about," it said.

New Delhi again called for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"We wish to reiterate that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy in order to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region," the MEA said in a statement.

"India stands ready to play its part in these efforts and hopes that all concerned parties will work towards sustained peace and stability," it said. -- PTI

