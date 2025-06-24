HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Passengers at Navi Mumbai Airport to pay up to Rs 1,225 as UDF

Tue, 24 June 2025
Regulator AERA has allowed levying of user development fee of up to Rs 1,225 at the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport on an ad-hoc basis.
 
The airport is being developed by the Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL).
 
Passengers flying out from the airport, which is to be operational later this year, will have to shell out Rs 620 for domestic flights and Rs 1,225 for international flights as the User Development Fee (UDF).
 
For disembarking passengers, the UDF will be Rs 270 and Rs 525 for domestic and overseas flights, according to AERA's 42-page order.
 
The UDF charges have been approved on an ad-hoc basis for the 2025-26 financial year.
 
The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) said it has been decided to allow levying ad-hoc UDF as an interim measure till March 31, 2026, or till final determination of regular tariff, whichever is earlier.
 
"The revenue to be collected by NMIAL on an ad-hoc basis in the interim period shall be accounted for by the authority during the regular tariff determination exercise of NMIA," the order said. -- PTI 

