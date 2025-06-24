Pak PM meets Saudi envoy

12:50

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shares this image of a meeting with the Saudi Arabia envoy. "Met the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today and discussed the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East. I conveyed my prayers and good wishes for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as well as for my dear brother His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince & Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. I reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia. Pakistan will continue to work closely with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.