Most Middle East flights to resume tomorrow: Air India

15:56





Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following Iranian missile strikes on US base in Qatar, Air India on Tuesday morning (June 24) announced the immediate suspension of all flights to the region and routes connecting to the East Coast of North America and Europe.





Flights to and from Europe, previously cancelled, are also being progressively reinstated from today, while services to and from the East Coast of the US and Canada will resume at the earliest opportunity, the airline said. Some flights may experience delays or cancellations due to consequential impacts and extended re-routings/flight times, but we are committed to minimising disruptions and restoring our schedule integrity. Air India will continue to avoid airspaces assessed as unsafe at any given time, the : Air India spokesperson said.

As airspaces gradually reopen in certain parts of the Middle East, Air India says it will progressively resume flights to the region starting today, with most operations to and from the Middle East resuming from 25 June.