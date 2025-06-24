'Modi's silence on Gaza genocide diminished India'

15:33





Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh noted that President Donald Trump has announced a ceasefire in relation to the US-Israel war on Iran.





"But there is still no ceasefire in Gaza where the Israel genocide continues unabated," he said on X. "Prime Minister Modi's silence on this catastrophe that has overtaken the Palestinians for well over eighteen months is deafening and has diminished India's moral and political standing," Ramesh claimed. Trump has claimed that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire".





Ramesh's remarks come days after Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday strongly criticised India's silence on Israel's devastation in Gaza and Iran as "not just a loss of its voice, but also a surrender of values". In an article - "It is still not too late for India's voice to be heard", she accused the Modi government of abandoning India's long-standing and principled commitment to a peaceful two-nation solution envisioning an independent Palestine along with Israel.





Gandhi, in the article, was also critical of US President Trump for following a "destructive path" in West Asia, after having spoken against America's endless wars. "New Delhi's silence on the devastation in Gaza and now on the unprovoked escalation against Iran reflects a disturbing departure from our moral and diplomatic traditions. This represents not just a loss of voice but also a surrender of values," the Congress leader had said in her article in 'The Hindu'. "It is still not too late. India must speak clearly, act responsibly and use every diplomatic channel available to defuse tensions and promote a return to dialogue in West Asia," she asserted.





Gandhi had said while the Indian National Congress unequivocally condemned the "absolutely horrific and totally unacceptable attacks" by Hamas on October 7, 2023, "we cannot remain silent in the face of Israel's catastrophic and disproportionate response".





"More than 55,000 Palestinians have lost their lives. Entire families, neighbourhoods, and even hospitals have been obliterated. Gaza stands on the brink of famine, and its civilian population continues to suffer unspeakable hardship," she had said. PTI

