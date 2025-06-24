HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maha Cong accuses Fadnavis of electoral fraud

Tue, 24 June 2025
21:28
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that eight per cent rise in voters in five months in his Nagpur South West constituency amounted to "electoral fraud".

Sapkal alleged that evidence continues to emerge daily, suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance came to power in Maharashtra by manipulating votes during the 2024 state assembly elections.

Congress' Prafulla Gudadhe Patil, who unsuccessfully contested last year's assembly elections against Fadnavis from the Nagpur South West assembly constituency, demanded the BJP's leader's resignation as an MLA and CM, claiming that the ruling party colluded with the Election Commission as part of a "conspiracy" to win the election.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, alleged irregularities in the state assembly polls, claiming that there weren't isolated glitches but "vote theft", while Fadnavis countered his claim, pointing out that more than 25 constituencies in Maharashtra saw more than eight per cent increase in voter numbers between the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.   -- PTI

