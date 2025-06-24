Kanwar committees to get funds through Direct Benefit Transfer: Delhi CM

15:13





CM Gupta also slammed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for alleged corruption in giving funds for the yatra, claiming that there had been numerous complaints from the committees about facilities not being ready for them.





"In the name of giving services to all the Kanwar Yatris, the previous government has made this work the spot of corruption. Only 2-3 people used to take the tender for the whole of Delhi. Committees of Kanwar Yatris told us that till the last day, tents were not put up. We have decided that all the Kanwar committees will get funds through direct benefit transfer from the Delhi government," CM Gupta said during a press conference in Delhi.

As the national capital gears up for the upcoming Kanwar yatra, the Delhi cabinet has decided that Kanwar committees will be getting funds directly from the Delhi government through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.