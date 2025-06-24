HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jeffrey Mark Overly appointed new chairman of auto parts maker Sona Comstar

Tue, 24 June 2025
Share:
10:00
image
The board of directors of Sona Comstar on Monday appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as the chairman of the company. Overly has served as an independent director of the company since February 2021. 

The appointment follows the death of Sunjay Kapur, chairman and non-executive director of the auto parts maker, earlier this month. The Gurugram-based component maker supplies gears, rotator shafts, starter motors and steering components to India's passenger and commercial vehicle industry. 

Overly has been on the board of the company for almost five years and has an excellent attendance record, having participated in all board and committee meetings during his tenure. Despite being in a different time zone, he has contributed significantly to the deliberations and decision-making of the board and its committees, the company said.  

Overly holds a bachelor's degree in industrial management from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in business from Central Michigan University. He has over 43 years of operating experience.

He was an operating partner in the Corporate Private Equity Group, based in New York, at the time of his retirement from Blackstone Group in 2018 and continues to support Blackstone by serving on the boards of several of its portfolio companies. 

Overly has been involved in monitoring, advising and supporting operational excellence, supply chain improvement, and strategic initiatives in Blackstone's global portfolio holdings. Before joining Blackstone in 2008, he served as vice-president of global fixture operations at Kohler Company, where he was responsible for global manufacturing operations, including the entire supply chain--from procurement to shipment of finished products--via a multi-warehouse regional distribution centre network. 

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4 am, Tehran time: Iran's deadline for Israel to end bombing
LIVE! 4 am, Tehran time: Iran's deadline for Israel to end bombing

'Impact Of War On India Could Be Dramatic'
'Impact Of War On India Could Be Dramatic'

'With the US having entered the war, raising the risks of a wider conflict, those impacts could be even more damaging.'

'China's Dams Won't Dry Out India, But...'
'China's Dams Won't Dry Out India, But...'

'China could intentionally release excess water.''The North East is already flood-prone during the monsoon, and even a controlled release from Chinese dams (during the monsoon) could worsen flooding.'

Iran, Israel trade missiles after Trump claims ceasefire
Iran, Israel trade missiles after Trump claims ceasefire

Iran on Monday launched multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar -- the largest US military base in the region.

Headingley Test: Will weather affect result on Day 5
Headingley Test: Will weather affect result on Day 5

The temperatures in Leeds are expected to hover between 15 to 21°C which is not ideal for batting, especially under cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD