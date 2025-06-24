HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Israel-Iran truce: Trump nominated for Peace Nobel

Tue, 24 June 2025
23:40
image
A Republican lawmaker has nominated United States President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him with brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Fox News reported.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., in a letter to the Nobel Committee, called Trump's role 'extraordinary and historic'.

According to Fox News, Carter stated that Trump had helped end 'the armed conflict between Israel and Iran and prevent the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet'.

Trump had declared on Monday that the '12 Day War' was coming to an end, with a ceasefire scheduled to take effect overnight Tuesday.

'President Trump's influence was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible,' Carter wrote.

'President Trump also took bold, decisive actions to halt Iran's nuclear ambitions and ensure that the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism remains incapable of acquiring a nuclear weapon.'

He added that Trump's leadership embodied the ideals of the Nobel Peace Prize -- 'the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the advancement of international harmony.'

Carter praised Trump for showing 'both courage and clarity', and said the ceasefire brought a 'rare glimpse of hope.'

Trump also shared the news on his social media platform Truth Social, posting a screenshot of the Fox News article and the letter submitted to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee.

Fox News noted that this is not Trump's first nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. Earlier this year, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., nominated Trump, citing the global impact of his 2024 re-election victory.

According to the Nobel Prize website, 338 candidates have been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize so far.  -- ANI

