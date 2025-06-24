HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Israel thanks Trump for removing Iranian nuke threat

Tue, 24 June 2025
Share:
13:09
image
Israeli Government issues a statement, "Israel thanks President Trump and the US for their defensive support and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat. In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire. The citizens of Israel must continue to adhere to IDF Home Front Command directives until the full observance of the ceasefire has been verified." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel thanks Trump for removing Iranian nuke threat
LIVE! Israel thanks Trump for removing Iranian nuke threat

Israel, Iran accept ceasefire, Trump says, 'please don't...'
Israel, Iran accept ceasefire, Trump says, 'please don't...'

As per Israeli media, at least four people have been killed and several injured after an Iranian missile struck a residential building in Beersheba.

PHOTOS: Surat goes under water after 100 mm of rains
PHOTOS: Surat goes under water after 100 mm of rains

Various parts of Surat were flooded after incessant rainfall in the region. Over 100 mm of rain has blocked roads and led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas.

'China's Dams Won't Dry Out India, But...'
'China's Dams Won't Dry Out India, But...'

'China could intentionally release excess water.''The North East is already flood-prone during the monsoon, and even a controlled release from Chinese dams (during the monsoon) could worsen flooding.'

'Impact Of War On India Could Be Dramatic'
'Impact Of War On India Could Be Dramatic'

'With the US having entered the war, raising the risks of a wider conflict, those impacts could be even more damaging.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD