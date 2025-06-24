Israel thanks Trump for removing Iranian nuke threat

13:09

Israeli Government issues a statement, "Israel thanks President Trump and the US for their defensive support and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat. In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire. The citizens of Israel must continue to adhere to IDF Home Front Command directives until the full observance of the ceasefire has been verified." -- ANI