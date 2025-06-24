Israel says Iran violated ceasefire, fired missiles

13:53

Pic: Stringer/Reuters





Explosions and sirens had resonated across northern Israel mid-morning on Tuesday, preceding both nations' acceptance of the ceasefire plan, intended to conclude the 12-day conflict escalating in the Middle East.





The agreement followed Iran's retaliatory, limited missile strike on a US military base in Qatar on Monday, and a preceding onslaught of Iranian missiles targeting Israel that resulted in at least four fatalities early Tuesday morning.





Israel had responded with a series of airstrikes targeting sites across Iran before dawn.





While Israeli authorities stated the mid-morning barrage of missiles had been intercepted, the incident underscored the persistent volatility of the regional situation.

A proposed truce, brokered by President Donald Trump, faced immediate uncertainty on Tuesday as Israel reported missile launches from Iran into its airspace less than three hours after the ceasefire officially commenced.