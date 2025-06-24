HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Israel, Iran accept ceasefire

Tue, 24 June 2025
12:43
A victim of Israeli bombing in Iran is laid to rest
Both Israel and Iran have accepted a ceasefire plan that was proposed by US President Donald Trump. This ends the 12-day conflict that began after Tehran launched a retaliatory limited missile attack on a US military base in Qatar. 

Tehran launched missiles this morning targeting Israel that killed four people. Israel also launched airstrikes across Iran before dawn. 

Israel said it agreed to US President Donald Trumps ceasefire proposal following its military successes in Iran, in a statement on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus government.


TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel, Iran accept ceasefire
PHOTOS: Surat goes under water after 100 mm of rains
Various parts of Surat were flooded after incessant rainfall in the region. Over 100 mm of rain has blocked roads and led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas.

'China's Dams Won't Dry Out India, But...'
'China could intentionally release excess water.''The North East is already flood-prone during the monsoon, and even a controlled release from Chinese dams (during the monsoon) could worsen flooding.'

'Impact Of War On India Could Be Dramatic'
'With the US having entered the war, raising the risks of a wider conflict, those impacts could be even more damaging.'

Remembering the Emergency: When trains ran on time
'There was no corruption in the railways as officers were aware of severe action. Workers and senior officers were treated equally on the working hours front'

