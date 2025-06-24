Israel, Iran accept ceasefire

12:43

A victim of Israeli bombing in Iran is laid to rest





Tehran launched missiles this morning targeting Israel that killed four people. Israel also launched airstrikes across Iran before dawn.





Israel said it agreed to US President Donald Trumps ceasefire proposal following its military successes in Iran, in a statement on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus government.









Both Israel and Iran have accepted a ceasefire plan that was proposed by US President Donald Trump. This ends the 12-day conflict that began after Tehran launched a retaliatory limited missile attack on a US military base in Qatar.