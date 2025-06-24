HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Israel accepts ceasefire with Iran, says Netanyahu

Tue, 24 June 2025
12:01
Netanyahu says Israel accepts ceasefire and that it has achieved war goals against Iran. 

US President Donald Trump had once again reiterated that the West Asia ceasefire is in effect and should not be violated. In a post on Truth Social, the US President wrote, "The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it! Donald J. Trump, President of the United States."

The statement -- Israels first official comments about the ceasefire said Israel had achieved all of its objectives 'and far beyond' after nearly two weeks of strikes on Iran.

'Israel has eliminated an immediate and dual existential threat both in the nuclear domain and in the realm of ballistic missiles,' the statement said.

