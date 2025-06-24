HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Iran won't be able to rebuild nuclear programme: Trump

Tue, 24 June 2025
17:28
US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran will never be able to rebuild its nuclear programme following US strikes on its nuclear sites, at a press briefing before he left for NATO meet at The Hague. "Iran will never rebuild itself," Trump said at the White House.

US vice president JD Vance shared Trump's post on Truth Social which said, "ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly "Plane Wave" to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES." 

LIVE! Angry Trump uses F-word at Israel, Iran ceasefire breach
Please do not violate ceasefire: Trump to Israel, Iran
As per Israeli media, at least four people have been killed and several injured after an Iranian missile struck a residential building in Beersheba.

1st TEST Updates: Duckett hits 50; England race past 100
In Maha CM's constituency...: Rahul targets EC again
Gandhi's remarks came on a day it emerged that the Election Commission has formally written to him on his allegations of rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra polls, saying all polls held by the poll panel strictly as per laws passed by...

MP woman raped after husband 'sells' her to friend
Based on a complaint, a case was registered at the women's police station in Indore. However, considering the seriousness of the offence, the police registered it as a 'zero' FIR and sent it to the Dhar police for action.

