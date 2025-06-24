Iran won't be able to rebuild nuclear programme: Trump

17:28

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran will never be able to rebuild its nuclear programme following US strikes on its nuclear sites, at a press briefing before he left for NATO meet at The Hague. "Iran will never rebuild itself," Trump said at the White House.





US vice president JD Vance shared Trump's post on Truth Social which said, "ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly "Plane Wave" to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES."