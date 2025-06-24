HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IAF to get at least 6 Tejas jets by March: HAL chief

Tue, 24 June 2025
image
The Indian Air Force will get at least half-a-dozen Tejas Light Combat Aircraft by March 2026, the chief of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, which is manufacturing the cutting-edge fighter jets, has disclosed. 

He attributes the delivery delays to GE Aerospace missing deadline for supply of its engines. The slippage in the delivery schedule for the LCA Mk-1A variant of the jet had become a major issue with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh raising the matter publicly. 

HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil said the delay was caused only due to the US firm's inability to supply the F404 engines on time. In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, the HAL chief said GE Aerospace is expected to supply 12 engines in the current fiscal. This will facilitate delivery of the jets to the IAF. "Every company goes through its fair share of criticisms. It does happen. Unfortunately, in the case of LCA Mark 1A, we have built the aircraft. As of today, we have six aircraft lined up," he said. 

"But the engine deliveries have not happened from GE Aerospace. They were to deliver the engines in 2023. Till date, we have got only one engine," he added. The delay from GE side was initially due to production timelines falling behind during the Covid pandemic, and the subsequent departure of many senior engineers from the company, causing cascading supply chain bottlenecks. -- PTI

