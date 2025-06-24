Held back bigger strikes on Iran after Trump's call: Bibi

19:27

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held back from launching a more aggressive military response against Iran after a phone conversation with United States President Donald Trump, the former's office said on Monday.





According to a statement from Netanyahu's office, the Israeli Air Force targeted an Iranian radar installation in retaliation for Tehran's missile strike earlier on Tuesday.





However, plans for further military action were shelved following Trump's intervention, reported the Associated Press.





'Following President Trump's conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel refrained from additional attacks,' the statement added.





The development comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with the region witnessing repeated military escalations involving Israel and Iran. -- Agencies