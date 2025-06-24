Growth of ATMs stagnate

09:55





According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the total number of ATMs owned by public, private, and foreign banks increased to 212,000 in 2024--25 (FY25), compared to 211,000 in 2020-21 (FY21). During this period, the number of bank branches rose to 140,000 in FY25, up from 130,000 in FY21. "The increasing shift towards digital payments and customers' preference for mobile or internet banking have reduced the demand for ATMs," said Sachin Sachdeva, vice-president, Icra, adding that the need for physical ATMs has diverged from the need for bank branches.





"Since branches provide access and reach -- especially to remote areas --some expansion always remains on the anvil," Sachdeva said. Industry experts also pointed out that running an ATM is a costly affair for banks, with rising expenses related to maintenance, cash handling, and cassette swaps.







-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard A structural shift is also underway, as the increased usage of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has led to lower ATM transactions. "India's ATM landscape is evolving in response to changing customer behaviour and institutional priorities. Banks are increasingly focusing their efforts on digital channels, especially in urban centres, to meet the rising demand for convenience and cost-efficiency," said Deepak Verma, managing director and chief executive officer, Findi.

Even as banks continue to expand their physical branch networks, the growth of automated teller machines (ATMs) has stagnated -- largely due to a shift in customer preference towards digital payments. However, branches remain a critical touchpoint for deposit mobilisation and addressing customer grievances, particularly in rural areas where access to digital services may still be limited, experts said.