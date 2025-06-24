Gene-edited rice may pose IPR risks, scientists say in letter to PM

09:57





The letter, signed by nearly 20 former and current scientists including Sharad Nimbalkar, former vice-chancellor of Panjabrao Deshmukh Agriculture University, Akola, stated that although CRISPR-Cas9 is a highly precise technology, it can still go off-track, potentially causing severe undesirable consequences. It also warned that large-scale use of gene-edited rice could contaminate India's native rice germplasm.





The scientists further expressed concern that unresolved IPR issues could lead to Indian farmers becoming dependent on foreign seed technologies. They added that the newly released rice varieties were cleared without adequate evaluation.





The letter was also marked to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. Last month, in a significant development, the government released two genome-edited rice varieties for the first time in the country.





These varieties are expected to increase per-hectare yields by up to 30 per cent and mature 15-20 days earlier than existing varieties.





"The rice varieties (called 'Kamala-DRR Dhan-100' and 'Pusa DST Rice 1') consume less water and would also help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions," the government said.





-- Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard

