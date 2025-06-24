French woman tourist raped in Udaipur, accused absconding

16:26

Udaipur city





The incident occurred on Monday in the Badgaon Police Station area. According to the police, the woman, who arrived in Udaipur from Delhi on June 22, was staying at a hotel in the Ambamata area.





Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal stated that the woman's medical exam was conducted, and a case was registered based on her statement. He added that a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain how the woman came in contact with the accused.





The woman allegedly attended a party at The Greek Farm Cafe and Restro located at Tiger Hill, where she met the accused, identified as Siddharth, Station House Officer (SHO) Purna Singh Rajpurohit said.





"The accused invited the woman to step outside on the pretext of showing her the nearby sights and later took her to his rented apartment in Sukher, where he raped her," he stated. The woman is in a stable condition and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he added.





According to the FIR, the woman allegedly repeatedly requested to return to her hotel, but Siddharth refused. Also, her mobile phone was out of charge at the time. She further alleged that once at the apartment, Siddharth attempted to initiate physical contact. When she resisted, he allegedly assaulted her sexually.





Following the incident, the woman admitted herself to a private hospital and later lodged a police complaint. A case of rape was registered, the police stated. PTI

A man allegedly raped a French tourist in Udaipur after luring her from a party to his apartment, the police said on Tuesday. The accused is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him, the police added.