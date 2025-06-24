HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ECI invites Rahul to discuss his allegations on Maha polls

Tue, 24 June 2025
15:15
The Election Commission of India (ECI) invited the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for an interaction to discuss the issues related to his allegation on the Maharashtra Assembly Election held last year, sources said on Tuesday. 

According to the sources, the letter was sent via email on June 12 and was also received at his residence. The former Congress President has recently raised allegations against the poll body of "election rigging' in the Maharashtra assembly polls. 

However, ECI has rejected the allegations. Gandhi has further raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, citing the destruction of evidence as a potential indicator of election rigging against the backdrop of the Election Commission's (EC) revised guidelines on preserving video footage and photographs of elections, reducing the retention period to 45 days. -- PTI

