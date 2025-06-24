HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Angry Trump uses F-word at Israel, Iran ceasefire violations

Tue, 24 June 2025
Share:
16:57
image
Ahead of leaving for the NATO summit at The Hague, US President Donald Trump said that both Israel and Iran violated the ceasefire which came into effect early Tuesday. 

Trump told Israel to bring its pilots home and said he was disappointed about the attacks despite a ceasefire being in force. 

"They violated it but Israel violated it too. I'm not happy with Israel," Trump told reporters. 

"We have two countries that have been fighting for so hard and so long they dont know what the f*ck they are doing, a furious Trump said of Israel and Iran, reported CNN.

Israel accused Iran of launching missiles into Beer Sheva after the ceasefire was mandated and vowed to retaliate. However, Iran's military has denied firing on Israel.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Angry Trump uses F-word at Israel, Iran ceasefire breach
LIVE! Angry Trump uses F-word at Israel, Iran ceasefire breach

Please do not violate ceasefire: Trump to Israel, Iran
Please do not violate ceasefire: Trump to Israel, Iran

As per Israeli media, at least four people have been killed and several injured after an Iranian missile struck a residential building in Beersheba.

1st TEST Updates: Duckett hits 50; England race past 100
1st TEST Updates: Duckett hits 50; England race past 100

In Maha CM's constituency...: Rahul targets EC again
In Maha CM's constituency...: Rahul targets EC again

Gandhi's remarks came on a day it emerged that the Election Commission has formally written to him on his allegations of rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra polls, saying all polls held by the poll panel strictly as per laws passed by...

MP woman raped after husband 'sells' her to friend
MP woman raped after husband 'sells' her to friend

Based on a complaint, a case was registered at the women's police station in Indore. However, considering the seriousness of the offence, the police registered it as a 'zero' FIR and sent it to the Dhar police for action.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD