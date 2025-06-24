Angry Trump uses F-word at Israel, Iran ceasefire violations

16:57





Trump told Israel to bring its pilots home and said he was disappointed about the attacks despite a ceasefire being in force.





"They violated it but Israel violated it too. I'm not happy with Israel," Trump told reporters.





"We have two countries that have been fighting for so hard and so long they dont know what the f*ck they are doing, a furious Trump said of Israel and Iran, reported CNN.





Israel accused Iran of launching missiles into Beer Sheva after the ceasefire was mandated and vowed to retaliate. However, Iran's military has denied firing on Israel.

Ahead of leaving for the NATO summit at The Hague, US President Donald Trump said thatIsrael and Iran violated the ceasefire which came into effect early Tuesday.