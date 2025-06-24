Ahmedabad AI plane crash: Shifting of wreckage underway for 3rd day

16:06





The Gujarat police on Sunday started moving the wreckage on trucks from the crash site in Meghaninagar to GUJSAIL (Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited) building, which is in the airport premises. The ill-fated plane's tail fin, which got stuck on the medical college hostel premises, was shifted on a truck on Sunday. The wreckage will be in custody of the the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is investigating the plane crash, Joint Commissioner of Police, Sector 2, Jaipal Singh Rathore told PTI.





"We began moving the wreckage of the Air India plane to the GUJSAIL building on June 22 and the work is still going on as the recent spell of rain has caused some interruption," said Rathore.





The shifting work will be completed soon, he added. The debris was being moved on trucks from the crash site. The black box of Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane and its cockpit voice recorder were recovered from the debris days after the crash. -- PTI

