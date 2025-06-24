HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Adani raises USD 1 bn for Mumbai Airport

Tue, 24 June 2025
Share:
16:14
image
The Adani Group has raised USD 1 billion from global investors led by New York-based Apollo Global Management to refinance existing debt for its Mumbai airport. Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), a unit which operates India's second largest airport, will use the proceeds to refinance debt raised in 2022, it said in a statement. 

"The transaction involves issuance of USD 750 million notes maturing July 2029 which shall be used for refinancing. The financing structure also includes provision to raise an additional USD 250 million, resulting in total financing of USD 1 billion," the group said. This, it said, will provide enhanced financial flexibility for the capital expenditure program of MIAL for development, modernisation, and capacity enhancement. The bonds will offer about 6.9 per cent over the four-year tenor. 

MIAL is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a subsidiary of group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd. AAHL holds 74 per cent stake in MIAL and the remaining 26 per cent is held by Airports Authority of India. Besides Apollo, other lenders include Metlife Inc, BlackRock Inc and Hong Kong-based FWD Insurance. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Most Middle East flights to resume tomorrow: Air India
LIVE! Most Middle East flights to resume tomorrow: Air India

Please do not violate ceasefire: Trump to Israel, Iran
Please do not violate ceasefire: Trump to Israel, Iran

As per Israeli media, at least four people have been killed and several injured after an Iranian missile struck a residential building in Beersheba.

1st TEST Updates: England off to a watchful start
1st TEST Updates: England off to a watchful start

In Maha CM's constituency...: Rahul targets EC again
In Maha CM's constituency...: Rahul targets EC again

Gandhi's remarks came on a day it emerged that the Election Commission has formally written to him on his allegations of rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra polls, saying all polls held by the poll panel strictly as per laws passed by...

Social unrest, SC order: What led to Emergency in 1975
Social unrest, SC order: What led to Emergency in 1975

Amid this unrest came the verdict of the Allahabad high court on June 12, 1975 that found Gandhi guilty over discrepancies in the electoral campaign, which led to the Emergency on the night of June 25.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD