Adani raises USD 1 bn for Mumbai Airport

"The transaction involves issuance of USD 750 million notes maturing July 2029 which shall be used for refinancing. The financing structure also includes provision to raise an additional USD 250 million, resulting in total financing of USD 1 billion," the group said. This, it said, will provide enhanced financial flexibility for the capital expenditure program of MIAL for development, modernisation, and capacity enhancement. The bonds will offer about 6.9 per cent over the four-year tenor.





MIAL is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a subsidiary of group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd. AAHL holds 74 per cent stake in MIAL and the remaining 26 per cent is held by Airports Authority of India. Besides Apollo, other lenders include Metlife Inc, BlackRock Inc and Hong Kong-based FWD Insurance. -- PTI

The Adani Group has raised USD 1 billion from global investors led by New York-based Apollo Global Management to refinance existing debt for its Mumbai airport. Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), a unit which operates India's second largest airport, will use the proceeds to refinance debt raised in 2022, it said in a statement.