48 flights cancelled at Delhi airport amid Gulf tensions

11:44





Among the affected services, 28 were incoming flights and 20 were outbound, with national carrier Air India and low-cost operator IndiGo bearing the brunt of the disruptions.





Air India had 17 arrival and 10 departure cancellations, totalling 27 flights. IndiGo followed with 8 arrival and 7 departure cancellations, amounting to 15 flights. Other airlines, including global carriers, saw 3 arrivals and 3 departures cancelled. Meanwhile, flight operations to and from several airports in the country were disrupted on Monday due to airspace closures in Qatar and parts of the Gulf region.





This included -- (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, and Mangaluru International Airport. In addition, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow and Cochin International Airport in Kerala also issued advisories cautioning passengers of possible delays and cancellations.

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have been severely affected since last night, with 48 cancellations reported across both arrivals and departures, according to airport sources.