48 flights cancelled at Delhi airport amid Gulf tensions

Tue, 24 June 2025
11:44
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have been severely affected since last night, with 48 cancellations reported across both arrivals and departures, according to airport sources. 

Among the affected services, 28 were incoming flights and 20 were outbound, with national carrier Air India and low-cost operator IndiGo bearing the brunt of the disruptions. 

Air India had 17 arrival and 10 departure cancellations, totalling 27 flights. IndiGo followed with 8 arrival and 7 departure cancellations, amounting to 15 flights. Other airlines, including global carriers, saw 3 arrivals and 3 departures cancelled. Meanwhile, flight operations to and from several airports in the country were disrupted on Monday due to airspace closures in Qatar and parts of the Gulf region. 

This included -- (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, and Mangaluru International Airport. In addition, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow and Cochin International Airport in Kerala also issued advisories cautioning passengers of possible delays and cancellations.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel, Iran accept ceasefire
LIVE! Israel, Iran accept ceasefire

PHOTOS: Surat goes under water after 100 mm of rains
PHOTOS: Surat goes under water after 100 mm of rains

Various parts of Surat were flooded after incessant rainfall in the region. Over 100 mm of rain has blocked roads and led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas.

'China's Dams Won't Dry Out India, But...'
'China's Dams Won't Dry Out India, But...'

'China could intentionally release excess water.''The North East is already flood-prone during the monsoon, and even a controlled release from Chinese dams (during the monsoon) could worsen flooding.'

'Impact Of War On India Could Be Dramatic'
'Impact Of War On India Could Be Dramatic'

'With the US having entered the war, raising the risks of a wider conflict, those impacts could be even more damaging.'

Remembering the Emergency: When trains ran on time
Remembering the Emergency: When trains ran on time

'There was no corruption in the railways as officers were aware of severe action. Workers and senior officers were treated equally on the working hours front'

