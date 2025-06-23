Woman hits molesters outside Bengaluru, booked

20:29

Image only for representation. Photo: ANI Photo

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a group of four 'intoxicated' men on the outskirts of Bengaluru, leading to the arrest of one of the accused, police said on Monday.





They added that the incident occurred in Yellamma Layout near Mylasandra Road in Anekal taluk on Sunday at around 5 pm.





A video of the alleged incident has now surfaced online.





In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was going to a shop to purchase some essentials when she spotted a group of men fighting among themselves.





Suddenly, they started teasing and abusing her.





She further alleged that they touched her inappropriately despite her resistance.





The woman also claimed that when she tried to resist, they used vulgar and obscene language against her and physically attacked her.





In self-defence, she allegedly hit one of them.





According to the police, the woman informed her gym trainer about the incident, following which he reached the spot, rescued her, and allegedly hit one of the accused who had misbehaved with her.





Police said one of the accused has been arrested.





Based on his counter-complaint, another case of assault has been registered against the woman and the gym trainer.





"All efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused in the case," a senior police officer said.





"Based on the woman's complaint, we have registered a case of molestation and included sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bannerghatta police station," he further said. -- PTI